Bangladesh Seeks Stronger Ties with Turkey
(MENAFN) At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, two prominent Bangladeshi officials praised the evolving partnership between Bangladesh and Turkey.
Adviser Mahfuj Alam, who oversees Information and Broadcasting, along with interim government foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain, both voiced intentions to further reinforce diplomatic and economic connections between the two nations.
In a conversation with a Turkish news agency, Alam highlighted that "there are new possibilities" in the bilateral relationship.
He explained that the "Bangladeshi government, is trying to reach out to those possibilities," underscoring their proactive approach.
He noted that Turkey's involvement through investment and joint ventures "will be moved so speedy," citing both Dhaka's and Ankara's mutual "keenness" in deepening their engagement.
Alam also spoke about forthcoming international efforts to address the ongoing Rohingya crisis. He mentioned that a UN Summit scheduled for September will provide a platform for dialogue among Muslim-majority countries and other nations concerning the plight of Rohingya refugees who have sought shelter in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar.
He stated that accompanying seminars would "give directions to the future course" in addressing the refugee situation. Alam confirmed that these matters will be part of his "meetings with Turkish delegates."
Echoing Alam's sentiment, Hossain remarked, “The people of Bangladesh and people of Türkiye have very intimate feelings towards each other.”
He reiterated that the interim government is "very keen on maximizing relations" with Turkey, emphasizing the intention to broaden cooperation into diverse fields and "taking it to new heights."
Addressing the issue of Rohingya refugees, Hossain emphasized that Bangladesh plans to coordinate closely with Turkey to support efforts aimed at the repatriation of the displaced population.
