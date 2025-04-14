'Battleground': Lovkesh Kataria Takes Over As Mentor Replacing Abhishek Malhan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) With Shikhar Dhawan as the Supermentor and team leaders Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhishek Malhan in charge, the heat inside the Amazon MX Player's "Battleground" house has reached an all-time high!

In a blockbuster twist, Lovkesh Kataria burst onto the scene claiming he was the new mentor of Delhi Dominators, only to reveal that Abhishek Malhan is temporarily out due to injury and will return soon. It remains to be seen if and when Abhishek returns to the show. Till then, Lovkesh has a big shoe to fill.

The week kicked off with Mehak's emotional breakdown over feeling sidelined by Dev Karan, a small moment that snowballed into insecurity, doubt, and quiet confrontations.

As Shernis from across the country pushed their limits in the Kill Zone, Raunak shocked everyone by refusing to support her team, putting herself first. The individual championship saw Ankul, Bhawish, Shiva, and Raja go head-to-head in an explosive face-off, with Ankul rising as the winner and Anjali winning on the women's side. This sparked chaos when they used their advantage to steal credits, igniting a fierce clash between Ankul and Dev.

Later on, the mentors watched the clip of Raunak and Aashika's violent spat, which led to a high-voltage face-off, with Aashika claiming victory. The ring then lit up with fiery face-offs, Dev silenced critics by beating Bhavesh, Shiva toppled Raja, and Rathi called Dev the“saanp” of the game, causing serious fractures within the team.

However, the biggest showdown wasn't in the ring! It was between mentors Asim and Rubina, clashing over Chandni's lack of effort. Asim's harsh critique and Rubina's passionate defense of the player lit up the house, especially when Asim commented,“This is not a serial,” shaking the dynamics between mentors.

The week ended with UP Dabangs' Harsh becoming the first contestant to be eliminated.

"Battleground" is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.