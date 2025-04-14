K’Taka: Second Phase Of Janakrosh Yatra To Commence From Nippani

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) The second phase of the Janakrosh Yatra, organised to condemn the Congress-led government on price hikes and Muslim quota in tenders, will begin from Nippani town in Belagavi district, said BJP MLC N. Ravikumar, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to the media on Monday at the BJP state office 'Jagannath Bhavan', in Bengaluru, he said that April 15 (Tuesday) marks 100 years since B. R. Ambedkar visited Nippani town.

“A grand celebration is planned in that context, and hence the programme is being held in Nippani,” he said.

He added that the Janakrosha event will be held in Belagavi on April 16, adding that the state chief B. Y. Vijayendra, Opposition leaders R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, and other prominent leaders will take part.

“The Hubballi event has been postponed to April 28. Programmes will be held in Bagalkote and Vijayapura on April 17. Events are scheduled in Kalaburagi and Bidar on April 18. The third phase of the Janakrosh Yatra will begin on April 21,” he added.

Vijayendra said the 'Janakrosh Yatra' so far has covered nine districts and traveled about 1,115 kilometers.

“All state party leaders participated in the yatra. More than 5,000 people participated in Mysuru, over 4,000 in Mandya, 5,000–6,000 in Hassan, 3,500–4,000 in Kodagu, and despite rainy weather, 9,000–10,000 people participated in Mangaluru,” he said.

He added that in Udupi district, 5,500–6,000 people attended, 4,000–5,000 in Chikkamagaluru, over 4,000 in Yellapur, and 6,000–7,000 in Shivamogga. Overall, over 50,000 party workers participated in the first phase of the Yatra.

Vijayendra said that 3.5 crore people viewed the yatra on social media, adding that the yatra has raised awareness among the public about the anti-people policies of the Congress government.

“As a result, the ruling party is now in panic and confusion,” he said.

The Congress is planning a protest against the central government on April 17, which Vijayendra termed as“hypocritical drama.”

Vijayendra claimed that the Chief Minister is slowly realising the truth and needs to come out of the illusion created by the so-called guarantee schemes.

“The idea that people are happy with these schemes is a misconception, and due to the BJP's movement, the government is realising the ground reality,” said Vijayendra.