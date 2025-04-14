Dr Farooq Abdullah Appeals To PM Modi To Get Private Hajj Quota Restored

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 14 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and President of the ruling National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his friendship with the rulers of Saudi Arabia to get the private Hajj quota restored.

The government of Saudi Arabia has slashed India's private Hajj quota by 80 per cent.

Each year, many Muslims belonging to well-to-do families undertake the Hajj pilgrimage using the services of private tour and travel operators.

These tour and travel operators get a quota of pilgrims every year that they can send to Saudi Arabia over and above the Hajj quota allotted to India officially by the Saudi government.

Each year, hundreds of pilgrims use the services of private tour and travel operators to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which is the holiest journey a Muslim can ever undertake in life.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Monday,“I appeal to the Prime Minister to use his personal influence on the Saudi rulers to restore the private Hajj quota. We (India) have very good relations with Saudi Arabia.

“The Prime Minister is a friend of the Saudi rulers. If they cannot increase the private Hajj quota, let them restore what we already had. It has implications on jobs of many people.

“And over and above everything else, Hajj is the lifelong desire of a Muslim. A Muslim saves all his life to afford the Hajj pilgrimage. It is one of the basic duties of a devout Muslim to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

“I will also tell Omar (Chief Minister) to write a letter to the Prime Minister to use his influence to get the private Hajj quota restored.”

On Sunday, former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern at the development.

“Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80 per cent of India's private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country.

“Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution”, she said on social media platform X.