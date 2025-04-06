403
Trump talks about another Putin call
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated that he may hold another phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, NBC News reported on Sunday. Trump and Putin last spoke on March 18, agreeing to work towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, which led to a prisoner swap and a partial ceasefire, although Moscow claims that Ukraine has violated the ceasefire.
In an interview, Trump confirmed that another discussion with Putin is planned for this week. He also mentioned that he would impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil if the ceasefire fails and he deems Russia to be at fault.
Trump expressed frustration over Putin’s recent remarks questioning the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Zelensky, who has not held elections since his term expired in May. Putin also criticized the increasing influence of neo-Nazi groups like Azov in Ukraine.
Trump’s previous calls with Putin, including the first on February 12, have set the stage for ongoing diplomatic talks, though the next conversation between the two leaders has yet to be scheduled, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
