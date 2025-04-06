Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Strikes Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy With Drones At Night

2025-04-06 05:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian drones attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, causing damage.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, as a result of a Russian attack, 8 Shaheds hit the civilian infrastructure of Sumy . Administrative, warehouse, automotive and other equipment of one of the enterprises were damaged,” the message says.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian forces shell 29 settlements in Kherson region, injuring seven civilians

The consequences of the attack are being dealt with by emergency services.

As reported, on April 5, air defense forces shot down seven Russian Shahed drones in the sky over Sumy region.

