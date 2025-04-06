403
Apple hits new valuation milestone amid market resilience
(MENAFN) Apple marked its 49th anniversary this month with a significant financial milestone, reaching a market valuation of $3.3 trillion as of Monday, despite headwinds in the technology sector.
The company's shares surged 28% in 2024, weathering volatility fueled by uncertainty in U.S. trade policy. Apple’s valuation has jumped from $2.6 trillion in March 2023 to its current record high.
Founded on April 1, 1976, in a California garage by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, Apple began with the release of the “Apple I” computer. The company was incorporated as “Apple Computer” in 1977, reflecting its original focus.
Apple reshaped personal computing with the introduction of the “Macintosh” in 1984, featuring a graphical user interface and mouse support. Its 2001 launch of the “iPod” revolutionized digital music, while the 2007 debut of the “iPhone” transformed mobile technology.
That same year, Apple dropped “Computer” from its name to signify its broader focus on consumer electronics. In 2010, it introduced the “iPad,” expanding into the tablet market.
Today, Apple remains a dominant force in global technology, credited with innovations that have redefined how consumers interact with digital devices.
