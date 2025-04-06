UK-Israel Tensions Rise After Two British Mps Denied Entry

In a rare diplomatic move, Israel has barred entry to two British Members of Parliament, Yuan Yang and Ibtisam Mohammed, citing security concerns. The two MPs were briefly detained upon arrival and subsequently deported back to the United Kingdom, a decision that has sparked a strong reaction from the British government and intensified diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

British media reported that Yang, MP for Earley and Woodley, and Mohammed, MP for Sheffield Central, had arrived in Israel on an official parliamentary delegation accompanied by two aides. However, Israeli authorities denied knowledge of any such official mission and detained them at the airport before expelling them.

According to a statement from Israel's Ministry of Immigration, the MPs were denied entry due to alleged intentions to“document security force activities and promote anti-Israel sentiment.” The statement also accused them of supporting boycotts and campaigns against Israel, saying,“Israel has the responsibility to prevent individuals who seek to harm its citizens from entering the country, just as the UK would do.”

In response, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a strong statement calling the action“unacceptable, unhelpful, and deeply concerning.” He confirmed that both MPs have returned safely and that the UK government had expressed its disapproval directly to Israeli counterparts. Lammy also reaffirmed Britain's commitment to supporting a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts.

The incident comes amid already strained relations between London and Tel Aviv, largely due to divergent positions on Israel's military actions in Gaza and its broader policies in the West Bank. The deported MPs have been outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of Palestinians and have repeatedly urged a reevaluation of UK-Israel relations in Parliament.

Analysts suggest that Israel's decision may reflect broader efforts to limit international scrutiny during its ongoing military operations. Critics argue that barring elected officials from democratic countries undermines diplomatic norms and weakens dialogue at a time when open engagement is essential.

The British Parliament is expected to raise the issue formally in the coming days, and calls for a reassessment of Israel-UK relations are likely to intensify, especially among lawmakers who have voiced concern over Israel's human rights record.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday for high-level talks with U.S. officials. According to Axios, the visit will focus on a potential military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, signaling Israel's broader security concerns as tensions escalate both regionally and globally.

