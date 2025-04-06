403
Bank of Jordan Sponsors Charity Iftar Hosted at Tkiyet Um Ali
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Bank of Jordan sponsored one of the charity Ramadan iftars, hosted by Tkiyet Um Ali at their Mahatta headquarters during the holy month. This initiative provided hot iftar meals to over 4,000 fasting individuals. With extensive participation from Bank of Jordan’s employees, volunteers helped prepare and serve the meals to the guests.
This sponsorship is part of the bank's ongoing strategic partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali for 2025, aimed at supporting the organization's various programs and activities. Among these is the Family Sponsorship Program, which provides essential food support through monthly food parcels.
Bank of Jordan is committed to supporting underprivileged members of the community, particularly those in need and families struggling to make ends meet. The bank’s activities and humanitarian efforts demonstrate its dedication to solidarity and its role as a socially responsible institution that actively contributes to national efforts to address critical issues such as poverty alleviation, in alignment with the goals of sustainable development.
It is worth noting that partnering with Tkiyet Um Ali to sponsor an iftar serves as an extension of the bank's long-standing history of giving and supporting relief and development initiatives. Through its partnership with Tkiyet Um ALi, Bank of Jordan helps provide monthly food support to over 20,000 families living below the food poverty line in Jordan.
