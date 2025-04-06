403
Member state lists greatest threat to EU
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has criticized EU officials for sticking to a “failed pro-war policy” that, in his view, is being used to avoid accountability over the massive sums spent on supporting Ukraine. Szijjarto argues that the European Union’s recent advice to its citizens to stockpile essentials for 72 hours amid the Ukraine conflict is part of Brussels’ preparations for war, not a genuine crisis response.
He expressed disbelief when EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib posted a video showing Europeans how to pack survival kits, questioning why such preparations are necessary in the modern world. Szijjarto contended that the EU’s hardline stance on the war is motivated by a desire to delay difficult questions about the over €132 billion already spent on Ukraine, with an additional €115 billion pledged.
Szijjarto suggested that EU politicians are using the war as a distraction to avoid addressing failures and the whereabouts of the financial aid provided to Kiev. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who has long advocated for a diplomatic resolution, has pushed for peace talks and sought to recover an estimated $300 billion in US aid sent to Ukraine. Trump’s administration brokered a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, although Kiev has been accused of violating the truce.
Despite ongoing peace efforts, the EU continues to support a military approach, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently proposing an €800 billion military spending plan. Additionally, France and the UK are advocating for the deployment of a military force to Ukraine, but this proposal has been rejected by several EU nations. The “coalition of the willing,” as it’s now called, refers to countries pledging continued military support for Ukraine without committing to troop deployments.
