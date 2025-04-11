403
Fortuna, Mako, Sprott At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.93 Friday. Fortuna has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to sell its interest in Roxgold Sanu SA which owns and operates the Yaramoko Mine, together with the Company's three other wholly-owned Burkina Faso subsidiaries which hold exploration permits in country to Soleil Resources International Limited
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.46 Friday. Mako reports fourth-quarter $28.9 million in Revenue; $14.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA; $14.7 million in Mine Operating Cash Flow; $4.7 million Net Income
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T.U) hit a new 52-week high of $24.88 Friday. Sprott announced that the Trust has updated its at-the-market equity program to issue an additional US$1 billion of units of the Trust in the United States and Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 11, 2025 to the short form base shelf prospectus dated September 6, 2024.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.57 Friday. No news stories today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $162.52 Friday. No news stories today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.63 Friday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.52 Friday. No news stories today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.88 Friday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.72 Friday. No news stories today.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $229.43 Friday. No news stories today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.60 Friday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Friday. No news stories today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.18 Friday. No news stories today.
Integra Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.10 Friday. No news stories today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 Friday. No news stories today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.99 Friday. No news stories today.
Luca Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Friday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.06 Friday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.60 Friday. No news stories today.
Miivo Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 Friday. No news stories today.
Orla Mining Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.64 Friday. No news stories today.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.00 Friday. No news stories today.
Revival Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.79 Friday. No news stories today.
Theratechnologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.71 Friday. No news stories today.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.19 Friday. No news stories today.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.80 Friday. No news stories today.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $114.40 Friday. No news stories today.
