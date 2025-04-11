Union Minister Amit Shah Calls Msmes 'Biggest Assets,' Urges Integration With Startups

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as the country's 'biggest assets' and called on the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry to integrate traditional small industries with startups to foster a new ecosystem for youth.

Speaking via video link during the inauguration of the Gujarat Annual Trade Expo, Shah noted that as the GCCI recently completed 75 years, its management should prepare a roadmap for the next quarter century.

"MSMEs are our biggest asset. Every major industry once began as a small-scale enterprise," he emphasized.

Shah urged the Chamber to serve as a bridge between the government, small industries, and aspiring youth. "GCCI should integrate the tradition of small industries with startups and modernize it to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the youth," he said.

To further bolster the MSME sector in Gujarat, he suggested the Chamber work on attracting ancillary industrial units.

The Union Minister recommended that GCCI establish a permanent unit to assist the government in both formulating and implementing policies.

"When the Chamber is moving towards its centenary celebration after completing 75 years of its establishment, I urge the management to prepare a professional road-map of this upcoming journey of 25 years and align it with Gujarat's development," Shah stated.

He advocated for incorporating digital transactions throughout the entire trading chain and encouraged the GCCI to develop plans that foster entrepreneurial spirit among Gujarat's youth currently studying engineering, management, and chartered accountancy.

Shah assured entrepreneurs looking to establish industries in Gujarat of a business-friendly environment free from political interference, supported by efficient systems and a 'strike-free atmosphere.'

He recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as chief minister, he sought input from the GCCI before making significant decisions such as abolishing octroi and introducing Value Added Tax.

Shah concluded by acknowledging the GCCI's exceptional contribution to Gujarat's development since its founding in 1949, noting that with more than 75 institutions and 2.5 lakh small industrial organizations associated with it, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in shaping the state's industrial landscape.

