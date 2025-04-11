403
EUR/USD Forecast Today 11/04: Euro Screams Higher (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday, touching the 1.12 level, and even breaking above it at one point during the day. That being said, the euro is getting a bit overextended, and it will be interesting to see how much longer this can continue. While it is possible that the euro continues to scream higher against the US dollar, and it's also possible that the trump administration would be perfectly fine with that, the reality is that eventually momentum becomes a problem yet again.
