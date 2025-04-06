Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Musk expresses hope for free trade zone between US, Europe

2025-04-06 03:36:32
(MENAFN) US billionaire Elon Musk expressed optimism on Saturday for a "zero-tariff" arrangement between the United States and Europe, which he believes would "effectively create a free trade zone."

Participating in an event hosted by Italy's right-wing League party via video link, Musk conveyed his thoughts to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, stating, "At the end of the day, I hope it's agreed that both Europe and the US should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America."

Musk's comments came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's recent executive order, which introduced reciprocal tariffs on nations globally, a decision that has fueled ongoing market fluctuations.

The chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee strongly condemned Trump's announcement of a fresh 20 percent tariff on EU goods. He asserted that the bloc would take "legal, legitimate, proportionate, and decisive measures," emphasizing the need to safeguard the EU's democratic processes and economic independence.

