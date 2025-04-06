China's Belt And Road Crediblity Collapsing Fast In Thailand

MENAFN - Asia Times) BANGKOK – China's Belt and Road Initiative projects are being scrutinized in Thailand after Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake pancaked a 30-floor building 966 kilometers (600 miles) away that Chinese engineers were constructing in Bangkok.

The incomplete skyscraper was the only building to collapse in the lightly damaged Thai capital. But the disaster exposed allegedly substandard steel reinforcing rods that had snapped, reducing the building to a huge rubble pile that crushed about 87 construction workers, including 15 confirmed dead and 72 who disappeared.

“I watched multiple clips of the building collapse from different angles,” a stunned Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

“From my experience in the construction industry, I have never seen an issue like this.

“We must investigate thoroughly because a significant portion of the budget was allocated, and the deadline for completion had been extended,” Paetongtarn said.

The investigation began with a bizarre, troubling sight. Two days after the March 28 quake, four Chinese men were filmed grabbing in their arms as many construction-related documents as they could carry and running away from the rubble site.

Police detained, questioned and released them. China's embassy in Bangkok and Thailand's powerful interior ministry, which oversees the police, met to discuss the skyscraper's collapse, but their talks were not made public.

China's image is vital for Beijing's prestigious standing among Thais.

Washington and Beijing have been unofficially competing with each other for decades to influence Bangkok's diplomacy, politics, economy and military through financial aid, investment, tourism, education, ancestorial ties and other ways.

In the collapsed skyscraper's debris, investigators extracted two different types of steel reinforcing bars, also known as rebars, which were supposed to provide support for the building while encased in cement pillars.

After the earthquake, the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand reportedly discovered the chemical composition, mass, and stress strength of the rebars appeared to fail its tests.

Photographs displayed by the industry ministry and local media showed a word embossed on a steel rebar dug out of the wreckage.

That brand name was allegedly linked to a Chinese steel-making company in Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported April 2.