Al-Sisi, Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call on Saturday from French President Emmanuel Macron, in preparation for Macron's upcoming visit to Cairo. The conversation focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip.

According to the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders discussed holding a trilateral summit in Cairo with Jordan, aiming to enhance coordination on pressing Middle Eastern issues-particularly the humanitarian and security situation in Palestine.

Al-Sisi and Macron reviewed ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, with Egypt playing a central role alongside Qatar and the United States in mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Both presidents emphasized the urgent need for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, as well as the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

They also reiterated their shared support for the two-state solution as the only viable path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The call reflects growing diplomatic momentum, with France seeking a more active role in the peace process, while Egypt continues to position itself as a key regional mediator.

Macron's upcoming visit to Cairo follows a series of high-level engagements between the two nations. President Al-Sisi last visited Paris in October 2021 for an investment summit, while Macron visited Cairo in December 2020.