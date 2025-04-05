JP Nadda To Lead BJP’S Foundation Day Celebrations In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day, the President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda will participate in a series of significant events in New Delhi on April 6, the party's national media head Anil Baluni informed.

“The day's proceedings will commence at 11:00 AM with the party's J.P. Nadda ceremoniously hoisting the party flag at the BJP Central Office, located at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi,” Baluni said.

He said that following this, he will pay floral tributes to the statues of two towering figures in the party's history - Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the visionary founder of Jan Sangh, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the illustrious proponent of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism.

He said that J.P. Nadda will also address the party workers gathered at the Central Office, marking this momentous occasion with his words of inspiration.

The media head further informed that at noon, he will visit the residence of Shakuntala Arya, a 98-year-old veteran BJP worker and former Mayor of Delhi (1997).

“In her honour, he will hoist the party flag at her home, paying homage to her enduring contributions to the party's legacy,” he said.

Anil Baluni said that later in the day, J.P. Nadda will engage with the party's grassroots cadre by meeting booth workers at Booth Number 78, located in Lajpat Nagar Mandal, Lajpat Nagar - II, near Kotak Mahindra Bank, New Delhi.

“This interaction underscores the party's commitment to its foundational principles and its unwavering connection with its dedicated workers,” he said.

The BJP, founded on April 6, 1980, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, celebrates its legacy alongside its predecessor, Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), which was established in 1951.

Together, they mark 74 years of dedication to their ideals.

Coinciding with Ram Navami, the Foundation Day celebrations will see party workers actively involved in twin festivities.

The party's 45 district headquarters will be adorned, and exhibitions showcasing the 74-year journey of the BJS and BJP will be organised.