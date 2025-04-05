Swiss Federal Court Upholds Beny Steinmetz's Bribery Conviction
Steinmetz maintains his innocence and has indicated that he will take his case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
The 69-year-old was given a three-year sentence in March 2023, including 18 months in jail, for influencing the process of awarding mining rights in Simandou, in the West African country of Guinea. The Belgian director of his group in Geneva and the French businessman who acted as an intermediary in Africa also had their sentences upheld by the Federal Court.
In all, six rulings were handed down on March 24 and the conclusions were notified on Friday without any details, but including the rejection of Steinmetz's application for a retrial.More More Mining magnate loses appeal against Geneva corruption verdict
This content was published on Apr 4, 2023 A Geneva court has upheld the conviction of Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz for corrupting officials in Guinea.Read more: Mining magnate loses appeal against Geneva corruption verdic
Legal Disclaimer:
