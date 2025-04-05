Royal Court Chief Checks On Royal Initiative Projects In Jerash

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inaugurated a new indoor semi-Olympic swimming pool in Jerash, marking the completion of the first phase of developing the Jerash Sports Complex.

The project falls within His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to rehabilitate and upgrade the complex into a fully integrated sports city, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Spanning 1,300 square metres, the new facility includes seating stands, a service building, administrative offices, and parking spaces.

During a tour of the site, Issawi, accompanied by Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat and Jerash Governor Firas Faour, was briefed on upcoming phases of the project, including five-a-side football fields, volleyball courts, landscaped areas, additional parking and modern multi-purpose halls built according to international specifications.

In the Nahlah area, Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, joined by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, checked on the construction of the new Nahleh Basic School for Boys.

The school, being built under Royal initiatives, aims to address overcrowding, end reliance on rented facilities, and provide students with a "high-quality" learning environment.

Currently 35 per cent complete, the school will offer modern infrastructure and services upon completion.

Issawi also visited Dibeen to assess the readiness of Hadaat Dibeen Park ahead of the spring tourism season.

The park, inaugurated in 2017 following Royal directives, spans 176 dunums and is designed to support eco-tourism while offering well-maintained recreational spaces for residents and visitors.

The park also generates income for the local community through the Handicrafts House, operated by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, where families and cooperatives can sell locally made products.

In Souf Refugee Camp, Issawi, accompanied by Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan and Camp Services Committee Head Abdul Mohsen Banat, inspected the completed rehabilitation of the valley stream near the camp.

The 600-metre-long project, implemented under Royal initiatives, was designed to safely channel rainwater and protect surrounding homes and streets from winter flooding.

The work included the construction of an open concrete canal to facilitate smooth water flow and mitigate flood risks.