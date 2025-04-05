403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 03/04: 5-Month High Price (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 18th March produced a profitable short trade from the bearish reversal from the resistance level at $1.0951. Today's EUR/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today Trade Idea
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1005, $1.1041, $1.1078. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0931, $1.0879, or $1.0826. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
There is nothing of high importance due today concerning the Euro. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at 1;30pm London time, followed by ISM Services PMI at 3pm.
