Actor Darshan Skips Court, Flouts Laws By Attending Movie Premiere With Witness In Fan's Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) Kannada actor Darshan, the second accused in the fan murder case, has landed in fresh controversy after attending a movie premiere while remaining absent from court proceedings, citing health reasons. Adding to the controversy, Darshan was also seen watching the movie alongside actor Chikkanna, who is a witness in the case - a violation of legal provisions.

As per the law, accused persons who are out on bail are not allowed to meet witnesses involved in the case.

The state police are likely to take these violations seriously and initiate action.

The Karnataka Police Department has already challenged the bail granted to Darshan in the Supreme Court.

Darshan attended the premiere show of the Kannada movie 'Vamana' on April 9. The lead role in the movie is played by Darshan's friend, Dhanveer Gowda.

He was seen limping while entering a mall in Bengaluru, where a large number of fans had gathered and were chanting slogans in his praise.

Darshan arrived at the mall around 8 pm on Wednesday and watched the entire movie, which lasted for three hours.

On April 8, a Bengaluru court hearing the sensational fan murder case took serious objection to Darshan's absence from the proceedings citing severe back pain.

The Civil and Sessions Judge stated that Darshan must appear before the court in all future hearings and that no excuses for his absence would be entertained.

Darshan's counsel had submitted a petition seeking exemption from appearance, claiming the actor was suffering from back pain and unable to attend court.

The court, however, expressed its displeasure over the plea and warned that Darshan must be present going forward.

Of the 17 accused in the case, 16 - including the prime accused and Darshan's paramour, Pavithra Gowda - appeared before the court on April 8.

Darshan has resumed shooting for his upcoming film 'Devil'. Since his release from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody, he has been participating in shoots in Mysuru and Rajasthan, and is also scheduled to travel to Hyderabad for further filming, sources said.

They added that his hectic schedule has aggravated his back pain.

In a major relief to Darshan earlier, the Karnataka High Court on February 28 allowed him to travel across the country. Previously, he had been restricted to Bengaluru and the jurisdiction of the sessions court.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra, angry over Darshan's continued relationship with her despite being married.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra competed with Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, over jewellery and luxury cars.

She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra and Vijayalakshmi also had public spats through social media, leading Darshan's fan base to split into factions.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalakshmi, had criticised Pavithra - a move that ultimately led to his brutal murder, according to police findings.

The Karnataka Police have challenged the bail granted to Darshan and others in the Supreme Court. On January 24, the apex court issued notices to Darshan, Pavithra, and five others in connection with the appeal filed by the state government.

While granting bail, the court directed Darshan and the other accused to appear before it every month.