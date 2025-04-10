Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Round of US, Russia Discussions Finishes in Istanbul

2025-04-10 09:49:14
(MENAFN) The second round of discussions between Russia and the United States wrapped up on Thursday afternoon in Istanbul after lasting over five hours, as reported by Russian media.

The American delegation was the first to depart the Russian consul general's residence without making any comments to the media.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce mentioned that the delegations would convene to discuss efforts to "further stabilize the operations of their bilateral missions," which refers to their embassies and consulates.

The Russian team was headed by Alexander Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

Prior to the talks, Darchiev had indicated that progress had already been achieved on several matters.

