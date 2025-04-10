403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second Round of US, Russia Discussions Finishes in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The second round of discussions between Russia and the United States wrapped up on Thursday afternoon in Istanbul after lasting over five hours, as reported by Russian media.
The American delegation was the first to depart the Russian consul general's residence without making any comments to the media.
On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce mentioned that the delegations would convene to discuss efforts to "further stabilize the operations of their bilateral missions," which refers to their embassies and consulates.
The Russian team was headed by Alexander Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.
Prior to the talks, Darchiev had indicated that progress had already been achieved on several matters.
The American delegation was the first to depart the Russian consul general's residence without making any comments to the media.
On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce mentioned that the delegations would convene to discuss efforts to "further stabilize the operations of their bilateral missions," which refers to their embassies and consulates.
The Russian team was headed by Alexander Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.
Prior to the talks, Darchiev had indicated that progress had already been achieved on several matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment