Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Tourism Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Uzbekistan's state unitary enterprise“National PR Center” has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azerbaijan's Tourism Bureau,reports.

The memorandum was signed during a meeting in the city of Samarkand between the Chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, Umid Shadiev, and the Deputy Chairperson of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Azada Huseynova.

The document aims to develop a unified tourism route along the Great Silk Road.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of the tourism sector, prospects for cooperation, and the development of joint tourism initiatives.

The main goal of the cooperation is to merge the tourism resources of the two countries within the framework of the“Joint Silk Road Highlights Tour” initiative. The project envisions promoting joint tourism routes in Central European countries and at key historical locations along the Silk Road, including Baku, Shamakhi, Sheki, Khiva, Bukhara, and Samarkand.

As part of the memorandum, the parties also agreed to hold joint B2B events, roadshows, and participate together in international tourism exhibitions.

Following the signing ceremony, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Samarkand Tourism Academy, where guests were introduced to educational programs, infrastructure, and prospects for professional training in the tourism sector.

Positioned in the heart of the Silk Road, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are establishing a strategic partnership to attract more tourists, raise awareness about historical landmarks, and strengthen their presence in the global tourism market.

The signing of the memorandum emphasizes the importance of enhancing tourism relations between the two countries and opens new opportunities for future development in the sector.