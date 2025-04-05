Tragic Car Crash In Shangla Claims Four Lives, One Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A tragic road accident in the Alpuri tehsil of Shangla district claimed the lives of four individuals and left one injured after an Alto car plunged into a stream near Matta Aghwan on Saturday.

According to police, the victims were relatives traveling from Swat to Bisham when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the stream.

The deceased have been identified as Jawad, Muhammad Umair, Hammad, and Hassan - all hailing from Nawabpur, Multan in Punjab. The lone survivor, Dilawar, who is the brother of the deceased Jawad, sustained injuries and was initially treated on-site before being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Alpuri for further medical care.

Police said the car was severely damaged in the crash. Arrangements are underway to transport the bodies and the injured individual to their native town.