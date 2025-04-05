Tragic Car Crash In Shangla Claims Four Lives, One Injured
According to police, the victims were relatives traveling from Swat to Bisham when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the stream.
The deceased have been identified as Jawad, Muhammad Umair, Hammad, and Hassan - all hailing from Nawabpur, Multan in Punjab. The lone survivor, Dilawar, who is the brother of the deceased Jawad, sustained injuries and was initially treated on-site before being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Alpuri for further medical care.
Police said the car was severely damaged in the crash. Arrangements are underway to transport the bodies and the injured individual to their native town.
