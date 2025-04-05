403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO faces substantial budget deficit
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) is grappling with a substantial budget deficit, facing a significant funding gap of 1.9 billion U.S. dollars for the 2026-2027 biennium. This shortfall, coupled with an existing 600-million-dollar deficit through the current year of 2025, has prompted the global health body to consider drastic measures, including potential staff reductions and organizational restructuring.
The alarming financial situation was brought to light by Health Policy Watch, an independent global health news outlet, which reported that the projected 1.9-billion-dollar gap represents nearly 45 percent of WHO's already reduced budget for the upcoming two-year period.
According to the report, which cited WHO officials during a meeting held on Tuesday, a significant portion of the current financial strain stems from outstanding contributions. Notably, the United States is reported to owe the WHO 260 million dollars in membership dues for the years 2024 and 2025. Raul Thomas, WHO's assistant director general of business operations, revealed during the meeting that the previous administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had not remitted the 2024 dues amounting to 130 million dollars before leaving office. This unpaid contribution has further exacerbated the organization's financial woes.
Addressing WHO staff via Zoom at the meeting, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered a sobering forecast, indicating that staff reductions are imminent. "Starting with senior leadership, but will reflect all levels and regions," he pointed out.
Furthermore, Dr. Tedros stated that a comprehensive review of WHO's operations is underway. "Everything is on the table, including merging divisions, departments and units, and relocating functions," Tedros added.
The alarming financial situation was brought to light by Health Policy Watch, an independent global health news outlet, which reported that the projected 1.9-billion-dollar gap represents nearly 45 percent of WHO's already reduced budget for the upcoming two-year period.
According to the report, which cited WHO officials during a meeting held on Tuesday, a significant portion of the current financial strain stems from outstanding contributions. Notably, the United States is reported to owe the WHO 260 million dollars in membership dues for the years 2024 and 2025. Raul Thomas, WHO's assistant director general of business operations, revealed during the meeting that the previous administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had not remitted the 2024 dues amounting to 130 million dollars before leaving office. This unpaid contribution has further exacerbated the organization's financial woes.
Addressing WHO staff via Zoom at the meeting, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered a sobering forecast, indicating that staff reductions are imminent. "Starting with senior leadership, but will reflect all levels and regions," he pointed out.
Furthermore, Dr. Tedros stated that a comprehensive review of WHO's operations is underway. "Everything is on the table, including merging divisions, departments and units, and relocating functions," Tedros added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment