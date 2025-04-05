PM Modi Holds Talks With Lankan Prez Dissanayake In Colombo; Defence Pact On Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, aimed at bolstering the strategic and developmental partnership between the two neighbours.

The discussions are expected to be on a shared road map for mutual prosperity and regional cooperation under the "Joint Vision for Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future," first adopted during President Dissanayake's visit to India in December last year.

During the wide-ranging discussions, both sides are expected to have reviewed progress on key joint initiatives and agreed to further enhance cooperation in critical sectors, including energy connectivity, digitisation, Defence, health, and multisectoral grant assistance.

Several agreements in these areas are expected to be signed in the presence of the two leaders.

In addition to his official engagements, PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with senior political figures and dignitaries of Sri Lanka during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Colombo's Independence Square, which the Ministry of External Affairs described as "special" -- marking the first time Sri Lanka has hosted such an event for a visiting foreign leader.

This is PM Modi's fourth visit to the island nation since 2014 and his first since Dissanayake assumed office.

The ceremonial event was attended by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and several key members of the Cabinet.

PM Modi arrived in Colombo late Friday from Bangkok after attending the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. His current visit comes at the invitation of President Dissanayake, extended during his maiden trip to India last year.

Despite heavy rain in the capital, hundreds of Sri Lankans and members of the Indian diaspora turned out to greet PM Modi with enthusiasm, lining the route from Bandaranaike International Airport to his hotel.

At the airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by several top Lankan ministers, including Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena.

Soon after landing, PM Modi posted on X: "Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka has termed Dissanayake's December visit to India as a "watershed moment" in its relationship with New Delhi. PM Modi now becomes the first foreign leader to be hosted by the new Sri Lankan President -- a symbolic gesture underscoring the importance both nations place on their bilateral ties.

On Sunday, PM Modi will travel with President Dissanayake to Anuradhapura for the inauguration of development projects supported by Indian financial assistance.

The two leaders will also visit the revered Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex, which holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in India-Sri Lanka relations. PM Modi had visited the temple during his 2015 tour and again in 2019.

Among the major issues expected to be addressed during the visit are the long-standing concerns surrounding Indian fishermen. Discussions will focus on the early release and repatriation of detained Indian fishermen and their boats.

The Indian government has repeatedly highlighted its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian fishermen and has consistently raised the matter through diplomatic and bilateral channels.

PM Modi's visit is seen as an extension of India's Neighbourhood First policy -- an initiative focussed on strengthening ties and trust with South Asian neighbours. The Prime Minister is scheduled to conclude his visit and return to New Delhi on April 6.