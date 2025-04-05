Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AIIMS Jammu Serves Over 1.6 Lakh Patients

2025-04-05 02:04:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Government of India has revealed that while AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu has become functional and treated over 1.6 lakh patients, the AIIMS project in Kashmir's Awantipora continues to face delays due to land and regulatory hurdles.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), two AIIMS institutions were sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, AIIMS Vijaypur has seen a total patient footfall of 161,461, while the Kashmir counterpart remains under construction.

According to the ministry, AIIMS Vijaypur has been allocated Rs 1,963.54 crore, and AIIMS Awantipora has received Rs 2,160.84 crore. The completion timeline is said to depend on factors such as the transfer of encumbrance-free land by the UT government, regulatory clearances, and other site-specific conditions.

The ministry also shared data regarding patients from J&K and Ladakh seeking treatment at AIIMS Delhi. In the past six years, 61,033 outpatients and 7,882 inpatients from Jammu and Kashmir have availed treatment at the premier institution. From Ladakh, 5,866 outpatients and 1,623 inpatients were recorded.

AIIMS Delhi currently offers various patient-care amenities, including over 1,500 beds at Vishram Sadans, clean water, charging stations, cafeterias, and rest facilities. The institution also operates services such as the Online Registration System (ORS), Smart Lab Facilities, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, e-shuttle services, and accessibility ramps, the ministry added.

