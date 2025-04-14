Global Road Safety Leaders Convene At 2025 World Traffic Safety Symposium During The New York Auto Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's theme--will explore how data, artificial intelligence, public health initiatives, and smart infrastructure are transforming the way we move safely through our cities and communities.

Special Address: Jean Todt

Delivering a special video address will be Jean Todt , United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety, who will share a global perspective on road safety progress and the UN's role in driving change.

1. Panel Discussion: Advancing Driver, Vehicle & Road Safety Through Data & A.I.

This session will examine how artificial intelligence, telematics, crash prediction systems, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication are reshaping road safety.

Panelists include:



Eric Teoh , Director of Statistical Services, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety



Garrett Eucalitto , Commissioner, Connecticut DOT; President, AASHTO



Brad Stertz , Director of External Affairs, Audi/VW Group



Tara Andringa , Executive Director, Partners for Automated Vehicle Education

Ryan McMahon , SVP, Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Moderator: Dr. Ricardo Martinez , Former NHTSA Administrator; Adjunct Professor of Emergency Medicine, Emory University

2. Panel Discussion: Lessons from the Top

A powerhouse panel of seasoned policymakers and global safety advocates will discuss regulatory evolution, vehicle safety policy, and the path forward for future mobility.

Panelists include:



David Strickland , Former NHTSA Administrator; VP, General Motors



Natalie Draisin , Director, FIA Foundation North America & UN Representative



Polly Trottenberg , Former Deputy Secretary, U.S. DOT



David Ward , President Emeritus, Global NCAP

Dr. Ricardo Martinez , Emory University

Moderator: John Bozzella , President & CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

3. Panel Discussion and Fireside Chat – The Future of Urban Mobility Safety

This dynamic panel discussion explores how technology and smart infrastructure are shaping the future of city streets. From ensuring safe routes to schools, workplaces, and essential services, to designing intelligent systems that protect pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, the conversation will also dive into the evolving role of autonomous vehicles in urban planning and public safety.

Special Guest: NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez

Moderated by Matthew Daus , Chair, Transportation Practice Group, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf

Featured guests include:



Jonathan Miller , VP, Enterprise Growth, Nexar Inc.



Jon Baldwin , EVP, Government Solutions, Verra Mobility

Zach Rash , Co-Founder & CEO, COCO

The Symposium will begin with welcoming remarks from:



Mark J.F. Schroeder , Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee

Mark Schienberg , President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and the New York Auto Show

About the World Traffic Safety Symposium

Founded in 1990, the World Traffic Safety Symposium has become a leading forum for addressing the critical challenges of traffic safety, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and advocates from around the world. Held annually during the New York International Auto Show, the Symposium promotes innovative solutions, showcases breakthrough technologies, and fosters collaboration to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities. In this milestone year for the Auto Show, the Symposium underscores how far vehicle safety has come-and how much further it can go.

