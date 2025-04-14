Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Road Safety Leaders Convene At 2025 World Traffic Safety Symposium During The New York Auto Show

2025-04-14 12:45:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year's theme- " The Future of Vehicle & Road Safety" -will explore how data, artificial intelligence, public health initiatives, and smart infrastructure are transforming the way we move safely through our cities and communities.

Special Address: Jean Todt
 Delivering a special video address will be Jean Todt , United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety, who will share a global perspective on road safety progress and the UN's role in driving change.

1. Panel Discussion: Advancing Driver, Vehicle & Road Safety Through Data & A.I.

This session will examine how artificial intelligence, telematics, crash prediction systems, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication are reshaping road safety.

Panelists include:

  • Eric Teoh , Director of Statistical Services, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
  • Garrett Eucalitto , Commissioner, Connecticut DOT; President, AASHTO
  • Brad Stertz , Director of External Affairs, Audi/VW Group
  • Tara Andringa , Executive Director, Partners for Automated Vehicle Education
  • Ryan McMahon , SVP, Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Moderator: Dr. Ricardo Martinez , Former NHTSA Administrator; Adjunct Professor of Emergency Medicine, Emory University

2. Panel Discussion: Lessons from the Top

A powerhouse panel of seasoned policymakers and global safety advocates will discuss regulatory evolution, vehicle safety policy, and the path forward for future mobility.

Panelists include:

  • David Strickland , Former NHTSA Administrator; VP, General Motors
  • Natalie Draisin , Director, FIA Foundation North America & UN Representative
  • Polly Trottenberg , Former Deputy Secretary, U.S. DOT
  • David Ward , President Emeritus, Global NCAP
  • Dr. Ricardo Martinez , Emory University

Moderator: John Bozzella , President & CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

3. Panel Discussion and Fireside Chat – The Future of Urban Mobility Safety

This dynamic panel discussion explores how technology and smart infrastructure are shaping the future of city streets. From ensuring safe routes to schools, workplaces, and essential services, to designing intelligent systems that protect pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, the conversation will also dive into the evolving role of autonomous vehicles in urban planning and public safety.

Special Guest: NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez

Moderated by Matthew Daus , Chair, Transportation Practice Group, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf

Featured guests include:

  • Jonathan Miller , VP, Enterprise Growth, Nexar Inc.
  • Jon Baldwin , EVP, Government Solutions, Verra Mobility
  • Zach Rash , Co-Founder & CEO, COCO

The Symposium will begin with welcoming remarks from:

  • Mark J.F. Schroeder , Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee
  • Mark Schienberg , President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and the New York Auto Show

About the World Traffic Safety Symposium
 Founded in 1990, the World Traffic Safety Symposium has become a leading forum for addressing the critical challenges of traffic safety, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and advocates from around the world. Held annually during the New York International Auto Show, the Symposium promotes innovative solutions, showcases breakthrough technologies, and fosters collaboration to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities. In this milestone year for the Auto Show, the Symposium underscores how far vehicle safety has come-and how much further it can go.

