Pak Intruder Shot Dead Along IB In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border here, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday, claiming to have foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border.
Official sources said the intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector.
“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB,” the spokesperson of the BSF said.
He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving.
“The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained,” he said.
Read Also
Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along IB In J&K's Kathua
Three BSF Troopers Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri
The BSF spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani counterpart.
Official sources said the BSF informed police, which shifted the body from the scene for postmortem and other legal formalities.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109392800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment