Zelensky Congratulates Noboa On Re-Election As Ecuador's President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Daniel Noboa on his re-election as Ecuador's president.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky greeted Noboa on social media platform X .

"Congratulations to President Daniel Noboa on his re-election. Ukraine values its friendship with Ecuador and looks forward to taking our relations to a new level," Zelensky said.

He recalled that Ukraine is working toward opening an embassy in Ecuador.

"[This is] a step towards closer cooperation and shared prosperity for our peoples," Zelensky said, wishing President Noboa continued success in his new term.

Zelensky: Russia has been openly refusing ceasefire for 34 days

President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador took part in the Global Peace Summit held in June 2024 at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock. During the summit, he stated that Ecuador's participation reflected its commitment to upholding the UN Charter and international law, promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts, and encouraging dialogue and negotiations.

Noboa was first elected President of Ecuador in October 2023 in early presidential elections.

Photo: EFE/Santiago Fernández