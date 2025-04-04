Dubai: Deaf University Student Teaches Classmates Sign Language, Champions Inclusivity

Bridging communication gaps and raising awareness about deaf culture , Monica Manyanga is proving nothing is impossible. Born in Zimbabwe and currently a student at Middlesex University Dubai, she is not only excelling academically but also championing inclusivity through her passion for American Sign Language (ASL).

Beyond her studies, Manyanga plays a vital role in the university's Language and Culture Exchange program, teaching ASL to students and faculty.“Many of my classmates and even faculty members have made the effort to learn ASL,” she told Khaleej Times.“I taught them useful words like 'professor,' 'university,' 'book,' and 'library.' I also introduced games to make learning fun. Teaching ASL has not only helped others communicate better with me but has also increased awareness of the challenges deaf individuals face.”

From an early age, sign language was Manyanga's primary means of communication. She attended St Giles Special School for her primary education and later moved to Emerald Hill School for the Deaf for high school. Despite the challenges, she excelled - especially in Information Technology (IT), which became her passion and led her to pursue a Bachelor of Science in IT at Middlesex University Dubai.

“As a deaf student, my experience is different from that of hearing students,” she explained.“Communication can be challenging, especially in fast-paced settings like lectures or group discussions. I rely on visuals and writing to understand concepts, and sometimes I need extra support or have to plan ahead.”

Drawn by Dubai's multicultural environment and academic excellence, Monica knew this was the right place for her.“Dubai is a melting pot of nationalities and cultures, which really appealed to me. I love meeting new people, experiencing different perspectives, and, of course, trying diverse international food.”

A voice for inclusivity

Manyanga's decision to join Middlesex University Dubai was reinforced by its commitment to accessibility. The Centre for Academic Success (CAS) provided tailored support, including Frequency Modulated (FM) systems, hearing loops in lecture halls, live captioning, and transcription services.

Her classmates also played a significant role in her journey, ensuring she is included in discussions through text messaging and clear communication during group projects.“Their support and understanding have made my university experience so much better,” she said.

The impact of Monica's work is evident in the experiences of those she has taught.“Learning ASL with Monica deepened my understanding of the language and deaf culture,” said Maryam Fatima, a second-year International Business Management student.“The highlight for me was receiving a sign name – a symbol of inclusion in the deaf community.”

Amay Waykool, a third-year Information Technology student, shared a similar sentiment:“Monica's enthusiasm has motivated me to sign alphabets, numbers, basic words, and sentences. I always look forward to her classes.”

Jess Maria Mathew, a library assistant, found Manyanga's teaching invaluable in her professional role.“I joined the ASL course to communicate better with deaf individuals. It has been an asset in my work at the library, and Monica made the whole experience meaningful and enjoyable.”

Career aspiration

Manyanga credited much of her academic success to the guidance of the CAS team, particularly learning disability counsellor Siobhan McNiff.“Siobhan was a great help, especially with my slides when I struggled to understand the material. She also provided recorded sessions, which were very useful,” Manyanga recalled.

Looking ahead, Monica is eager to apply her IT skills in the tech industry, particularly in robotics and software development.“I'm excited about the possibilities in these fields and applying the knowledge I've gained.”