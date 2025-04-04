Explora Books Celebrates Resounding Success At London Book Fair 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Self-published authors share new stories to one of the biggest Book Event in the World

- Diosdado Aba Jr., CEO of Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Explora Books is thrilled to announce its triumphant participation in the London Book Fair (LBF) 2025, held from March 11-13 at Olympia, London. The company showcased its dynamic presence at Booth 3E38, strategically located in front of the Tech Theatre. The eye-catching booth not only turned heads but also drew significant attention from attendees eager to engage with our talented authors.Highlighting the event were two engaging book signing sessions featuring Adelpha de Guzman, author of AXEL: The Mysterious Tapestry, and Erika Daniels, author of On the Rocks: Marriage and Margaritas and Come Back Kinda Love. Both authors attracted a diverse audience, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of one of the largest Business-to-Business (B2B) book events in the world. De Guzman's work explores the fantasy-adventure of Axel, who receives a mysterious tapestry on his 11th birthday that transports him to an enchanting world filled with challenges and discoveries. Daniels' insightful memoirs delve into her personal struggles with marriage, offering readers a roadmap to healing and forgiveness and providing valuable perspectives for both women and men navigating the complexities of relationships.In addition to the live signings, several authors participated virtually, expanding our reach to a global audience. Alan Hall, whose historical fiction novel Syrenya: The Naked Queen tells the extraordinary story of the Naked Queen of Tabithia in AD 1147, captivated readers online. Ms. Judith Perkins shared her autobiographical memoir, Journey to the Pacific: One Man's Quest, which chronicles the remarkable life of George Seevers, a man raised in an orphanage who dreamed of navigating the Pacific Ocean.Renee Servello charmed attendees with her children's book, Petey the Pug Escapes for 24 Hours, detailing the adventurous escapades of a lost pug on a golf course. Wilma Cotten's memoir, Is the Swing High or Low?: Living With Someone with Bipolar Disorder, resonated with many, exploring the sacrifices of a mother raising a daughter with bipolarism. Additionally, Martin Terrell's poetry collection, Unseen Scars, touched on a variety of life experiences, appealing to those seeking deeper emotional connections through literature.Explora Books is also excited to announce its upcoming participation in the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025 in October, reinforcing our commitment to bridging gaps in author marketing and increasing international visibility for our talented writers.Beyond the book signings, we proudly launched our inaugural Explora Magazine, featuring Mr. Terry Hakanson on the cover. His book, What is Truth?: Finding Truth in a Lost World, serves as a comprehensive guide for those seeking answers about the existence of God amidst a myriad of beliefs.Diosdado Aba Jr., CEO of Explora Books, expressed enthusiasm about the event's success. "This is just the start of a worldwide campaign for our authors who aspire to bring their masterpieces to the global book publishing industry. We are dedicated to providing quality and excellence to enhance readership for our self-published authors who truly deserve recognition."As we look forward to LBF 2026, scheduled for the same month next year, we remain committed to fostering a vibrant community of writers and readers. Stay tuned for more updates as Explora Books continues to pave the way for literary excellence on the international stage.

Joel Aba

Explora Books Ltd

+1 236-259-4886

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Why Choose Explora Books?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.