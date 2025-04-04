DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of CDHA Management, LLC And Spark DSO, LLC D/B/A Chord Specialty Dental Partners Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at CDHA Management, LLC, and Spark DSO, LLC d/b/a Chord Specialty Dental Partners (collectively, "Chord"). Chord learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about September 11, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About CDHA Management, LLC and Spark DSO, LLC d/b/a Chord Specialty Dental Partners

Chord Specialty Dental Partners, based in Tennessee, is a network of dental practices with over 60 locations in six states. They focus on expanding access to dental services.

What happened?

On or around September 11, 2024, Chord was alerted to suspicious activity involving an employee's email account on their network. They initiated an investigation and discovered that an unauthorized individual had accessed several accounts between August 19, 2024, and September 25, 2024. It is possible that certain personal information was obtained during this data breach.

What type of information was stolen?

The compromised files contained personal information, including:



Names

Addresses

Social Security Numbers

Driver's License Numbers

Bank Account Information

Payment Card Information

Dates of Birth

Medical Information Health Insurance Information

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Chord, you should take precautions to protect against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Chord data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

