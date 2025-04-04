NATO Allies Reaffirm Support For Ukraine Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers, held in Brussels, NATO allies expressed their continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as well as support for U.S. efforts to find a path toward a just and lasting peace.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference following the meeting, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We also met in the NATO-Ukraine Council with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha. He gave us an update on the situation on the ground. Allies assured him of their continued support for Ukraine in its fight today and to help build up its armed forces for the future. And we discussed the important talks that the U.S. is leading with Ukraine as well as with Russia to try to bring the war to a just and lasting end. We support the push for peace," Rutte said.

He also noted that allies -- including through efforts spearheaded by France and the UK -- have shown that "they are ready, willing and able to shoulder more responsibility in helping to secure a peace when the time comes."

"NATO itself continues to provide political and practical support for Ukraine. Through our command in Wiesbaden, our office in Ukraine, and more. And as announced on Wednesday, in the first three months of 2025, NATO Allies have pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance for Ukraine. So our commitment is clear," Rutte added.