Account Storms To Al Jumayliyah Cup Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Account delivered a commanding performance to secure the Al Jumayliyah Cup as jockey Olivier d'Andigne clinched an impressive double at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The six-year-old, owned by Khalifa Hassan Al Jehani and trained by Owaida Salem Al Hajri, took control from the start, setting the pace and pulling away in the final stretch to claim a dominant victory by four and a half lengths in the 1700m Thoroughbred Confined Plate.

Jockey D'Andigne also won the opening race of the day when he guided Jean de Mieulle-trained Al Daab to a four-length win in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6).

Jockey Soufiane Saadi also enjoyed a remarkable day, completing a hat-trick in quick succession after piloting Mohammed Ghazali-trained Billboard Star to an exciting one-length win in the Thoroughbred Conditions.

In the Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90, Saadi partnered with Baker De Saularie to seal the title while he earned his first win with Jassim Ghazali-trained Thor's Hammer in the Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85.

Earlier, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri enjoyed a successful outing, guiding Amersun to victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 0-70, followed by another win with See All Match in the Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 (Class 5).

In other results, Pierre Charles Boudot rode Bojdoor to title in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5), while Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik guided It's A Hot One to a win in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

The action now shifts to Al Uqda Racecourse for the 41st Al Rayyan Meeting, starting today, where the Qatar Gold Sword and Trophy (Division 1) will feature eight prestigious races over the next two days.

40th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Al Jumayliyah Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Jumayliyah Cup - Thoroughbred Confined Plate (Class 2)

Account, Owaida Salem Al Hajri, Olivier d'Andigne

Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)

Billboard Star, Mohammed Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Baker De Saularie, Osama Al Dafea, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Thor's Hammer, Jassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5)

Bojdoor, Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan Al Sulaiti, Pierre Charles Boudot

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 0-70 (Qatari Riders race) (Class 5)

Amersun, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)

See All Match, Abdulaziz Ali Al Kathiri, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)

It's A Hot One, Deborah Amanda Clare Mountain, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Al Daab, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier d'Andigne