QCA President Meets FIDE Officials To Discuss Preparations For World Championship In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chess Association (QCA) President Mohammed Al Mudahka met with FIDE officials in Shanghai during the Women's World Championship to discuss preparations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, which will take place in Doha from December 25 to 31, 2025.

The Qatari bid received high praise from FIDE, led by Arkady Dvorkovich.

Al Mudahka confirmed that the discussions centered on ensuring an exceptional tournament experience, with widespread international participation expected. The 2025 edition is set to attract top global players, following the success of the previous event in New York.

He also highlighted the importance of the championship for Qatar's national team, offering a key opportunity to boost rankings and interact with global chess schools. This will be Qatar's second time hosting the event, following the 2016 edition at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

Al Mudahka, meanwhile, attended the opening of the fourth round of the Women's World Championship between Chinese grandmasters Ju Wenjun and Tan Zhongyi.