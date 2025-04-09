Qatar Drawn Into Tough Group At FIBA Asia Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The draw for the 31st edition of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 took place yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 16 teams set to compete from August 5 to 17.

The Qatar team was placed in Group A alongside Australia, South Korea and Lebanon.

The competition will feature a group-stage format, with the top teams from each group advancing directly to the quarter-finals. Second- and third-place teams will compete in knockout matches to secure their spots in the next round.

Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Secretary General of the Qatar Basketball Association, expressed confidence in Qatar's ability to perform well, despite being placed in a challenging group.

“We have full trust in our players and coaching staff to deliver a strong performance,” he said.

Al Kuwari also thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the event, highlighting the nation's efforts in organising the tournament.

This edition, which marks the first time Saudi Arabia will host the FIBA Asia Cup, holds particular significance for Arab teams, including Qatar, as they aim to showcase the region's growing basketball talent and compete for the continental title.