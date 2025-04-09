Dubai: New Bridges, Higher Vehicle Capacity In Dh798-Million Project On Al Qudra Road

Dubai's RTA awarded a Dh798-million contract for the Al Nahyan Street Development Project, to ease traffic flow in the areas surrounding Al Qudra Road.

This involves development of the main intersections on Al Qudra Road, and help accommodate urban development needs.

The project spans from the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, reaching Emirates Road.

The project includes the development of



New bridges spanning 2.7km

11.6 kilometres of expanded roads Street capacity of 19,200 vehicles per hour

The authority's move aims to improve traffic flow, and support urban development.