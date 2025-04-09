Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor Meets Ambassador Of United States Of America To Qatar

2025-04-09 04:23:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday with Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar, H E Timmy Davis. During the meeting, they reviewed the key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the financial and banking sectors.

