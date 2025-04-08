403
Turkey Commits to Support Iraq Against Terrorism
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently discussed the ongoing battle against the PKK, a terrorist party responsible for over 40,000 deaths in its decades-long conflict against Turkey.
Fidan emphasized the importance of collaboration between Turkey and Iraq in the fight against terrorism, stating: "At the point we have reached in the fight against terrorism alongside Iraq, our expectation is that it wages a fight against the PKK in the same way Iraq fought Daesh (ISIS)."
In an interview with an Iraqi news agency, Fidan highlighted the deep-rooted significance of Turkey-Iraq relations, pointing to their shared history, geography, culture, as well as beliefs. He noted: "Our relations with our neighbors Syria, Iraq, and Iran are fundamental relations.
Something that happens there affects us. Something that happens to us affects them. So we always hope the situation in Iraq is exceptionally good and that all problems such as economic, political, and security issues are resolved."
Fidan also shared Turkey’s ongoing support for Iraq, particularly under the strategic direction of Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the last two decades. He explained, “Because Iraq has gone through really difficult times in the last 20 years. There has been occupation, civil war, and the fight against terrorism. There are various ongoing struggles. This keeps Iraq in a situation so it doesn’t reach the capacity it should use. So Türkiye asks ourselves, what can we do to help Iraq solve its problems, how can we help, and how can Iraq's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, internal peace, and development continue? We have policies for this."
