Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Rises 1% As US Dollar Weakens

2025-04-09 04:23:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose 1% on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened after new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump took effect, while most traders turned to gold as a safe haven amid escalating global trade tensions and recession fears.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,010.39 per ounce, after rising 1% earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1.2% to $3,026.90.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was steady at $29.84 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $919.10, and palladium rose 0.2% to $908.81.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

