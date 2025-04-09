Gold Rises 1% As US Dollar Weakens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose 1% on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened after new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump took effect, while most traders turned to gold as a safe haven amid escalating global trade tensions and recession fears.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,010.39 per ounce, after rising 1% earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1.2% to $3,026.90.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was steady at $29.84 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $919.10, and palladium rose 0.2% to $908.81.