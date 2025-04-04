403
86 Martyred In Gaza In Latest Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 86 people were martyred and 287 others were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment across various areas of the Gaza Strip.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 50,609 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children. The number of injuries has also increased to 115,063. The ministry added that the toll from the renewed Israeli aggression on the Strip since Mar. 18 has reached 1,249 martyrs and 3,022 injuries.
It also noted that a large number of victims remain under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them. Israeli occupation forces continue their full-scale war on the Gaza Strip, which they resumed 18 days ago after violating the ceasefire agreement. They are launching dozens of airstrikes daily, demolishing homes, and simultaneously preventing the entry of food and medical aid.
