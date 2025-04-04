Amiviz Onboards NEOX Networks To Deliver Innovative Network Visibility Solutions Across The Middle East

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with NEOX Networks , a leading provider of Next-Generation Network Visibility for IT & OT Observability and Security. This collaboration will enable AmiViz to represent NEOX Networks' innovative products and solutions across the GCC, Egypt, and Africa, empowering enterprises to enhance their network visibility, performance, and security.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz

NEOX Networks specializes in delivering state-of-the-art network visibility solutions, including Network TAPs, Network Packet Brokers, Packet Capture and Forensics, and Packet Processing and Analysis appliances. These technologies address critical challenges such as high-speed network traffic access, precise timestamping for low-latency applications, and seamless integration into existing IT infrastructure. NEOX Networks' solutions are designed to ensure network uptime, enhance cybersecurity, enable application observability, and support digital transformation initiatives, including hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud strategies.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation, AmiVizs new partnership with NEOX Networks reflects its dedication to providing next-generation network visibility solutions globally, ensuring critical IT traffic is observable, sensitive data is masked for compliance, and network data is optimally delivered for analysis.

Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer at AmiViz, stated, "We are excited to onboard NEOX Networks as part of our growing ecosystem of cybersecurity partners. Their advanced solutions will empower enterprises in the GCC, Egypt, and Africa to strengthen their network security, enhance operational resilience, and maximize the value of their existing infrastructure investments."

Timur Ozcan, CEO of NEOX Networks, further added, "Our partnership with AmiViz marks a significant milestone in expanding NEOX presence in the Middle East and Africa. AmiViz's expertise and established network will be instrumental in delivering our cutting-edge network visibility solutions to enterprises and service providers in the region, helping them address complex network challenges with confidence."

This partnership underscores AmiViz's commitment to equipping enterprises with robust and scalable technologies to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape while ensuring compliance with regional and global standards.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!