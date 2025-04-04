The Joose Is Loose: Jeep® Brand Celebrates 4X4 Day With New Limited-Edition Orange Color For Wrangler And Gladiator

Orange you glad Jeep® brand offers such bold exterior paint colors? Today, to mark 4x4 Day, Jeep unveils its newest can't-miss exterior shade, Joose.

The vibrant shade of orange is available to order now on both the iconic Jeep Wrangler and the industry's most capable midsize pickup, Jeep Gladiator.

"The Jeep brand defies the sea of sameness in the SUV segment with bold, limited-edition colors," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. "A striking shade like Joose lets our customers express their individuality and stand out, whether they're navigating city streets or conquering the next mountain pass."

Joose is just one of a host of bold or limited-edition colors from Jeep brand in recent years, including Mojito! green, High Velocity yellow, Tuscadero pink and the new-for-2025 military olive drab-inspired '41.

Available to order now on all 2025 Jeep Gladiator and most 2025 Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe models, Joose is priced at a U.S. MSRP of $895.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, building on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep pickup trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Trail Rated Rubicon and the brand's only Desert Rated model, Mojave, Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box. The 2025 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds.

Jeep Wrangler

Backed by more than 80 years of 4x4 engineering expertise, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler is the most recognizable and capable vehicle on the planet. Jeep Wrangler builds on the brand's goal to deliver freedom of choice, offering an unmatched combination of leading off-road capability, iconic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains and a refined interior, as well as a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features, including the class-exclusive plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe , the best-selling PHEV in America four years in a row.

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

SOURCE Stellantis