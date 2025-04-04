Assam To Come Up With New Policy To Combat Human Trafficking

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government has decided to make a new policy to combat human trafficking.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting.

CM Sarma said, "The Women and Child Development Department will be the nodal agency for this policy. It aims to prevent and combat related crimes and to protect and assist victims."

The state cabinet has taken a series of decisions that included approval to sanction Rs 190 crore under the scheme 'State Government Budget for Free Drugs Services'.

CM Sarma argued that this decision would boost universal healthcare, and free medicines would be distributed among the public.

"This will significantly reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for the public," he added.

Meanwhile, for securing the interests of tea garden labourers, a management committee shall be constituted for the maintenance and proper functioning of the community hall and skill centres, which are being constructed across 500 tea gardens at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

The MLA of the particular community and other stakeholders will constitute this committee.

"These halls and skill centres play a vital role in skilling the youth and facilitating various community events," CM Sarma mentioned.

The state cabinet has also approved the establishment of the Assam Climate Centre for cities to augment climate action activities in urban areas and to suggest and implement policy interventions.

The state administration will also build a state-of-the-art hostel to accommodate 1,000 working women at an approximate cost of Rs 142 crore, he said.

For protecting the rights of the Koch Rajbingshi community and considering the integral role of the community in Assam's heritage, the state cabinet has directed the withdrawal of 28,000 cases pending against members of the community in Foreigners Tribunals.

"The state cabinet also approved the enhancement of Dearness Allowance /Dearness Relief for all state Government Employees and Pensioners from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay/pension, effective from 01/01/2025," the Chief Minister stated.