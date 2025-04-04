JD(U) Downplays Muslim Leaders’ Resignation, Calls Them ‘Fake People’

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 4 (IANS) The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill from parliament has triggered a political stir in Bihar, with several Muslim leaders from the Janata Dal (United) resigning in protest. However, JD(U)'s National General Secretary Rajiv Ranjan has dismissed the resignations, calling the dissenters insignificant to the party.

Speaking to IANS, Ranjan said, "Who are these people? They were never part of the party's organizational structure. These are fake people."

He downplayed any internal opposition to the bill, asserting that JDU remains united.“I don't think this is even worth discussing," he said.

Ranjan reaffirmed JD(U)'s support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. He said the party's suggestions were incorporated during the JPC deliberations. "Whatever inputs we provided were included. Now, it is set to become the law of the country. This is undoubtedly good news for the Muslim community."

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal also defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the bill is in the best interests of Muslims. "No Muslim is angry with Nitish Kumar. He has done more for them than Lalu Prasad ever did. Some people are trying to defame him with wrong intentions," Mandal said.

Rejecting concerns about JD(U) losing Muslim support, Mandal insisted the resignations would have no impact. "The Chief Minister will address those resigning. This bill is pro-Muslim, and everything will be fine. JD(U) will not lose any assembly seats because of it."

Meanwhile, posters in Patna have been put up labeling Nitish Kumar as a 'Girgit' (chameleon).

Responding to this, Mandal praised Kumar's governance, saying, "Before 2005, Bihar was in shambles -- no roads, people fleeing in fear. Nitish Kumar transformed everything, from education to development."

Dismissing speculation about a potential alliance between the RJD and JD(U), Mandal said, "Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister. No leader in Bihar is equal to him, and even after him, no one will be able to take his place."

On the possibility of Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, entering politics, Mandal offered a cryptic remark: "Nishant Kumar is coming -- you've seen the signs. First, the hero's shoes are shown, then the pajama, then the watch -- he won't enter in a hurry."

He also dismissed concerns about Kumar's health, asserting that he remains fit and the strongest leader in Bihar politics.