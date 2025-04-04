Nuno Wins Manager Of The Month Award For March

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 4 (IANS) Nuno Espirito Santo has been voted Manager of the Month for March, winning the award for the seventh time in his Premier League career.

It is the third time this season that Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno has claimed the award, having already done so in October and December 2024.

The Portuguese has continued to mastermind Forest's push for a UEFA Champions League place, with his team winning both of their matches in March. He oversaw a 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City before a 4-2 success at Ipswich Town.

Only seven managers have won the award more times than Nuno, who joins Mikel Arteta and Rafa Benitez in the all-time rankings.

Nuno has the chance to become only the fourth manager to win at least four Manager of the Month awards in a single campaign, after Pep Guardiola in 2017/18, Arteta in 2022/23 and Jurgen Klopp in 2019/20, the latter of whom won five.

Nuno has won the award with Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2018, June 2020 and October 2020, with Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021, and now three times with Forest.

He topped a three-man shortlist that included Manchester United's Ruben Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.

Nottingham Forest could yet claim a March awards double, with Anthony Elanga's first goal against Ipswich named on the Goal of the Month shortlist.