Rwanda Hosts First AI World Summit In Africa

KIGALI, April 4 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The first Artificial Intelligence (AI) World Summit in Africa convenes in Rwanda, focusing on how this scientific field can push inclusive economic growth, foster innovation and improve the skills of the workforce.

Rwanda's Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, are organizing the two-day event under the theme 'AI and Africa's Demographic Dividend: Reimagining Economic Opportunities for Africa's Workforce'.

More than 1,000 delegates from 95 countries and over 100 companies are attending the event that will discuss how Africa, boasting the world's largest and fastest-growing workforce, is ready to play a crucial role in the sector's global ecosystem.

Maximizing the enormous benefits of AI, mitigating its inherent risks, as well as the necessary multi-stakeholder engagement and inclusive talks will also be discussed.

Opening the summit, Rwandan President Paul Kagame stressed that to lead AI and fully harness its benefits, Africa must first prioritize digital infrastructure, develop the workforce to meet demand, and accelerate continental integration.

As he addressed the immense potential for continental innovation and creativity, Kagame said this is already a comparative advantage that artificial intelligence can multiply.

Right now, our strategy should be to start from scratch and build a solid foundation for connectivity, he emphasized.

He urged joint efforts and boosting AI to reduce inequality and allow more and more citizens to access the benefits of this scientific field.

The event is also attended by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Claver Gatete, among other personalities. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA