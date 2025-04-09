403
Death Toll from Myanmar Earthquake Rises as Countries Send Aid
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from last month’s devastating earthquake in Myanmar has increased to 3,645, with nations sending additional humanitarian support on Tuesday.
The earthquake, which struck on March 28, also left 5,017 individuals injured, and 148 people remain unaccounted for as of Tuesday, as reported by a Chinese news agency.
In response to the disaster, various countries, including Japan, Malaysia, and Belarus, sent humanitarian assistance, which consisted of medical staff and essential supplies.
This aid was received at Nay Pyi Taw Tatmadaw Airport on Tuesday, as per reports from a state-controlled newspaper.
In a separate incident, the death rate from the collapse of a skyscraper still under construction in Thailand, caused by the same earthquake, has reached 21, with 73 individuals still missing, based on a news agency.
