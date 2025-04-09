World Boxing Forms Ajay Singh-Led Interim Committee To Oversee BFI Affairs

MENAFN - IANS) Lausanne, April 9 (IANS) World Boxing has formed an interim committee to oversee the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), following requests from Indian boxing stakeholders that outline concerns regarding the governance of the national body.

In its letter, dated April 7, to BFI chief Ajay Singh, the global boxing body mentioned that World Boxing has received requests from Indian boxing stakeholders seeking stability to be restored to boxing in India and the need for an interim framework that aligns with the statutes and vision of World Boxing.

The interim committee, headed by BFI president Ajay Singh, includes BFI vice president Narender Kumar Nirwan, BFI executive director Arun Malik, and Olympian L. Sarita Devi. One nominee of the National Olympic Committee (IOA) to be nominated in consultation with the president of the IOA.

Fairuz, president of the of Singapore Boxing Association, will be a representative from World Boxing as the observer "to observe and validate the work of the committee."

The committee will be composed with immediate effect for a period not exceeding 90 days. It will be entrusted with "1) Day-to-day management of BFI's affairs, ensuring administrative continuity. 2) Organisation of domestic boxing competitions, including National Championships in a fair, transparent, and inclusive manner and taking all steps necessary to ensure participation. 3) Selection of Indian boxing teams for international events on the basis of selection policy in a timely manner. 4) Coordination with SAI, IOA, and relevant national stakeholders to protect the interests of Indian boxing and its athletes. 5) Overseeing financial matters, including the operation and management of BFI's bank accounts, to ensure transparency and discipline.

"6) Representing BFI in all ongoing and future legal proceedings, with the authority to act in the best interests of the Federation. 7) Initiating the revision and alignment of the BFI Constitution in line with World Boxing's statutes and Indian legal requirements. 8) Resolve issues related to the registration and legality of the Indian boxing body. 9) Ensuring India's preparedness to host the World Boxing Finals and World Boxing Congress, both of which remain important milestones for Indian and World Boxing. 10) Facilitating the conduct of free, fair, and legally compliant elections for the BFI at the earliest feasible opportunity," as mentioned in a letter signed by World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst.

"This Interim Committee is being formed to provide administrative continuity and safeguard the rights and interests of Indian boxers until elections are held and a new democratic executive committee is elected," the letter read.

"World Boxing will work with the Interim Committee for operational and governance matters pertaining to India and shall extend its support and oversight during the transitional phase. We hope that the situation in Indian boxing can improve quickly with the necessary measures and that India remains a strong partner of World Boxing in the future." it added.

The world body further said that the interim committee should submit its first report to World Boxing within 30 days of the issuance of the letter, outlining the steps taken, processes adopted, and the roadmap ahead.